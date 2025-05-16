German Outduels Peterson, Baysox Beat RubberDucks, 3-0

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks right-hander Austin Peterson pitched six innings with five strikeouts, allowing only two unearned runs, but in his Double-A debut, Baysox right-hander Nestor German went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, combining with three Chesapeake relievers for a 3-0 shutout of Akron, snapping its four-game winning streak in the fourth game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Friday night.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning, after left fielder Joe Lampe made a diving catch on a fly ball by designated hitter Hudson Haskin, left fielder Noelberth Romero lined a one-out single to center field. Right fielder Luis Valdez placed a sacrifice bunt along the third-base line, and catcher Cooper Ingle made an errant throw to first base. Valdez stole second base, and with two outs, center fielder Doug Hodo lined a two-run single to right field for a 2-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Peterson pitched around two walks in the first with an inning-ending double play and retired seven straight batters. He also stranded two more runners in the fourth. After allowing Hodo's go-ahead hit in the fifth, he set down the next four hitters to complete six innings for a second straight start and the third time in his last five. Right-hander Zach Jacobs struck out all three batters in the seventh but allowed a hit, two walks and a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 3-0.

Duck Tales

Akron put two on with two out in the second against German but did not score. The RubberDucks began the fourth with consecutive walks by first baseman Jorge Burgos and third baseman Dayan Frías. After shortstop Alex Mooney 's sacrifice, German struck out Lampe and got right fielder Justin Boyd to ground out to end the inning. Akron only had two more baserunners the rest of the night.

Notebook

Peterson lowered his ERA to 1.40, leading the Eastern League and the Guardians organization. However, Akron has been shut out each of his last two starts...The Baysox win was its first over Akron since July 24, 2024, as the RubberDucks had won the last 13 meetings...Game Time: 2:14 (following 1:12 rain delay)...Attendance: 7,241.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Chesapeake at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (2-0, 2.34 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Levi Wells (0-1, 3.08 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







