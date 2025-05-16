Eldridge Homers Twice, Bertrand Rolls in 5-1 Win

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Bryce Eldridge hit two homers and John Michael Bertrand pitched seven strong innings to lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (12-25) picked up their second win in the last three games against the SeaWolves (23-14).

Bertrand (Win, 1-4) allowed one run over seven innings on three hits. Tyler Myrick pitched a scoreless eighth and Trent Harris struck out two in the ninth.

Eldridge went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and four RBIs.

Max Anderson opened the scoring with a solo homer in the top of the first inning on the second pitch of the game by Bertrand, who only allowed two more hits over his seven innings.

In the bottom of the first, Diego Velasquez singled, stole second and scored on a double by Eldridge to even the score against Erie starter Joseph Montalvo (Loss, 2-2).

Adrian Sugastey gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead in the second with a solo homer, his second in his last two games.

In the third, Eldridge hit a solo homer to extend the lead to 3-1.

Eldridge struck again in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer, his third in the last two games, to open a 5-1 lead. He now has five homers on the season.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the SeaWolves on Saturday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-4, 9.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Troy Melton (1-1, 3.51). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

Saturday is Faith Night at The Diamond presented by YMCA of Greater Richmond. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







