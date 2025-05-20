Baysox Grab Second-Straight Win to Open Week in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA  - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came from behind to take down the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 3-2 on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

Chesapeake (19-20) fell behind 2-0 in the second inning, as Harrisburg (19-21) notched a pair of runs on three hits, including an RBI single from Cayden Wallace and RBI triple from Jared McKenzie, against right-handed starter Juan Nuñez. The Baysox starter went two and two-thirds innings on Tuesday and struck out five.

The Baysox bullpen held serve from there. Right-hander Nate Webb contributed an inning and a third scoreless in his Baysox debut, before fellow righty Peter Van Loon notched three scoreless frames to follow suit. Van Loon stranded a pair of runners in the sixth on a sliding grab in right field by Hudson Haskin.

Offensively, the Baysox took advantage of two key Senators errors on Tuesday. Chesapeake tied the game in the fourth off Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham, in an inning that began with an error from first baseman Joe Naranjo. Later in the frame, Adam Retzbach grounded out to bring home Max Wagner, before Haskin laced a two-out single into right to plate Doug Hodo and tie the game.

That score held until the ninth. After right-hander Gerald Ogando (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Hodo walked and stole second to kick off the top of the ninth against Senators' reliever Michael Cuevas (L, 2-1). Hodo reached base safely three times on Tuesday. Retzbach then grounded to the Harrisburg shortstop Kevin Made, who threw to third after Hodo tried to advance on the ground ball. Made's throw deflected off Senators' third baseman Yohandy Morales and kicked away, allowing Hodo to score on the second Harrisburg error of the night and give Chesapeake its first lead of the game at 3-2.

Right-hander Keagan Gillies (S, 5) polished off six and one-third collective shutout innings from the Baysox bullpen with a scoreless bottom of the ninth to close out the win.

The Baysox bullpen lowered its season ERA to 3.04 on Tuesday night - third in Double-A and fifth in all of full-season Minor League Baseball.

Outfielder and Orioles No. 3 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Made his first appearance with the Baysox since April 10, after being activated off the injured list Tuesday. Bradfield went 1-for-4 at the plate with a single and stolen base in his return to the Chesapeake lineup.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Senators on Wednesday morning, with right-hander Trace Bright (1-4, 6.75 ERA) set to start on the mound for Chesapeake. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

