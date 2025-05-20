Ducks School Curve 3-1 in Education Day Win

Guy Lipscomb's RBI single and heads up baserunning helped the Akron RubberDucks down the Altoona Curve 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park. Cleveland Guardians utility man David Fry picked up a hit and an RBI in his rehab appearance with Akron.

Turning Point

Holding a 1-0 lead in the seventh, the RubberDucks looked to add on. Alex Mooney beat out an infield single and advanced to second on an error to open the inning. Lipscomb followed with a single into left to score Mooney and make it 2-0 Akron. Two batters later, Lipscomb scored from third on a foul popout into the first base dugout to make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone was dominant for the RubberDucks on Tuesday. The left-hander allowed just two hits (a first inning single and fifth inning double) on his way to six scoreless innings and seven strikeouts. Allan Hernandez followed with a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. Davis Sharpe allowed a run over an inning and a third. Ross Carver got two outs in the ninth before leaving with the bases loaded. Zane Morehouse struck out the only batter he faced to escape the bases loaded jam and pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Cooper Ingle launched a solo home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace in right to make it 1-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Fry finished his rehab appearance 1-3 with a single and RBI...Boone has struck out seven in each of his home starts against Altoona this season....Ingle's homer was his third in May (tied most on the RubberDucks) and fifth of the season (second most on the RubberDucks) ...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 8,128.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday, May 21 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (5-2, 2.25 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Alessandro Ercolani (1-2, 4.16 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







