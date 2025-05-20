Reading Falls to Portland in Game One Despite Outhitting Sea Dogs

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - A late rally wasn't enough for the Reading Fightin Phils (13-24), as they fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (21-15) 4-3 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Park. Reading outhit Portland 9-3, but were unable to come away with the game-one victory.

All the scoring for the Sea Dogs came in the bottom of the fourth inning off Jean Cabrera (L, 1-2). He issued a walk to Allan Castro, then allowed a single to Blaze Jordan. Ronald Rosario then walked to load the bases with one out. Tyler Miller followed with a bases-clearing triple to put Portland up 3-0. Ahbram Liendo then scored Miller with a sac fly to extend the lead to 4-0.

In total, Cabrera went five innings and allowed four runs on two hits. Walks plagued Cabrera, as he issued five base on balls, while striking out three Sea Dogs. On the other side, Yordanny Monegro (W, 2-1) tossed five-shutout innings for Portland, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

Reading's bullpen kept the Fightin Phils in the game into the later innings, but the Fightin Phils failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities, stranding two runners each in the sixth and seventh inning. Andrew Schultz, John McMillon and Andrew Bechtold all pitched an inning in relief of Cabrera, combining to allow no runs on one hit, with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Fightin Phils got on the board in the top of the eighth inning. Keaton Anthony walked and moved to second on a single from Hendry Mendez. With two outs, Leandro Pineda singled to score Anthony and Mendez scored on an error on the same play to make it 4-2.

In the ninth, Reading continued to chip back. Robert Moore singled and advanced to second when Seth Beer was hit by a pitch with two outs. Anthony then followed with his 16th double of the season, scoring Moore and making it 4-3. Mendez grounded out against Jeremy Wu-Yelland (S, 1) to finish of the win for Portland.

Mendez, Anthony and Pineda all stayed hot at the plate, with two hits each. Robert Moore, Aidan Miller and Seth Beer each had hits as well in the loss. Miller exited the game early after fouling a ball of himself.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Gabe Mosser and RHP Wil Crowe will start for Reading, and they will go opposite RHP Blake Wehunt and RHP Jack Anderson for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 27, through Sunday, June 1, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Tuesday is an Education Day, presented by Baseballtown Charites and MLB Play Ball. On Wednesday, the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, receive Hershey Park tickets. Thursday is a Tribute to Disney's Lilo and Stitch and a Tasting Festival on the Deck. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Vertex Mechanical. Saturday night is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, sponsored by Countryside, and the Fightin Phils will wear Special Toy Story jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.