RubberDucks Sneak Past Curve in Tuesday Morning Defeat

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - Kervin Pichardo knocked an RBI-double for the Curve in the eighth inning, but Altoona stranded 10 runners on base in a 3-1 loss to the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park on Tuesday morning.

Altoona's offense was held to just two hits and no walks against Akron starter Rodney Boone who struck out seven across the first six innings of the game. Trailing 1-0 entering the seventh inning, the Curve loaded the bases thanks to a single and two walks issued by Allan Hernandez in relief. With two away in the inning, Shawn Ross lined out to the shortstop to end the frame.

The Curve bats came back to life in the eighth inning. Trailing 3-0, Mitch Jebb reached on a one-out infield single before Pichardo doubled him home to make it a 3-1 game. Termarr Johnson then singled to put runners on the corners, but with two in scoring position and two away, Nick Cimillo lined out to a diving Joe Lampe in left field to again strand the tying run on base.

Entering the ninth inning, Ross Carver walked Mike Jarvis and surrendered a single to Tres Gonzalez. With two away, he fell behind 2-0 to Jebb before intentionally walking him to load the bases. Akron then turned to closer Zane Morehouse, who struck out Pichardo to end the game.

Po-Yu Chen tossed 5.2 innings and allowed just one run despite matching his career-high with five walks. Chen struck out five and otherwise scattered three hits in his outing. He's thrown at least five innings in five of his last six outings.

Valentin Linarez allowed two runs on two hits in the seventh inning. He tossed 1.1 frames and walked one batter. Jaden Woods spun a scoreless eighth inning, retiring all three batters he faced.

Jack Brannigan saw his 23-game on-base streak come to an end in the loss, finishing 0-for-4.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for the Curve against RHP Tommy Mace for Akron.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for the Curve against RHP Tommy Mace for Akron.







