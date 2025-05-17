Jarvis, Jebb Jam Senators

CURVE, Pa. - Mitch Jebb and Mike Jarvis each picked up three hits in an 8-4 for the Curve over the Harrisburg Senators in front of 4,737 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night. Altoona earned a series win over the Senators, picking up their fourth win in five games this week.

Jarvis drove in three runs, including a first inning single, and smacked his first home run of the season in the sixth inning. Leading 3-1 after four innings, the Curve put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jebb singled in three straight at-bats to finish his day at the plate, wrapping up his third consecutive three-hit game. Jebb is 9-for-15 in his last three games.

On the mound, Sean Sullivan started a bullpen day for Altoona and retired each batter he faced. Sullivan struck out four before handing the ball off to Fineas Del Bonta-Smith. Del Bonta-Smith retired the side in order in the fourth and permitted Harrisburg's first baserunner with a leadoff single in the fifth to Yohandy Morales.

Cy Nielson struck out one in relief after Del Bonta-Smith tossed 2.2 innings. Jaden Woods covered the final two innings of the game on the mound, allowing two runs in the ninth.

Kervin Pichardo picked up two hits, including a first inning home run, recording his third straight multi-hit game. Pichardo is 13-for-25 in his last seven games with seven extra base hits and nine RBI.

The Curve will wrap up their series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Jarod Bayless will start for the Curve with Harrisburg's starter to be announced.

Sunday's game can be seen live on SportsNet Pittsburgh with former Pirates outfielder Alex Presley on the call.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







