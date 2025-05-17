Tong Tosses Six Scoreless as Ponies Roll

Hartford, CT - Jonah Tong pitched six scoreless innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies shut out the Hartford Yard Goats 9-0 in front of a sellout crowd (6,906) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Tong, the Mets' sixth prospect, went six innings, allowing no runs on just two hits and two walks, while striking out eight. Binghamton left fielder Nick Morabito hit a solo homer to start a five-run sixth inning. Morabito is batting .450 in the series so far. Yard Goats starter Connor Staine retired the first 10 batters he faced, but gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five, pitching 5.1 innings. Tomorrow's game (1:10 pm NESN+) will decide the series and the sole lead for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Nick Morabito hit a solo home run to right-center field in the sixth inning off of Yard Goats starter Connor Staine to get the scoring started for Binghamton. That home run would spark a five-run sixth for the Rumble Ponies. JT Schwartz doubled, which scored Ryan Clifford, making the lead 2-0 for the Rumble Ponies.

Yard Goats pitcher Carlos Torres relieved Staine, and Staine finished with his longest outing of the season. William Lugo singled and scored Schwartz, extending the Rumble Ponies' lead to 3-0. Kevin Parada homered to left field, making the Binghamton lead 5-0.

Clifford hit a base-clearing double in the eighth, bursting the Binghamton lead to 9-0. Then, Nick Lorusso singled, scoring Clifford.

Kevin Parada hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, which made the Rumble Ponies lead 12-0.

The Yard Goats conclude their series against the New York Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm. RHP Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Yard Goats against LHP Zach Thornton, who will start for the Rumble Ponies. It's Kids Run the Bases Day!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Jonah Tong (2-2)

LP: Connor Staine (1-4)

Time: 2:58







