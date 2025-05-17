Squirrels Shut out by SeaWolves on Saturday
May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out by the Erie SeaWolves, 8-0, on Saturday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (12-26) were blanked for the fourth time in the last 11 games. The SeaWolves (24-14) allowed two hits in the game.
Erie took a 2-0 lead in the first with a run scoring on an error and another on a groundout. Trei Cruz added a sacrifice fly to open a 3-0 lead in the third against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 1-5).
The SeaWolves added two runs in the third, a run in the fourth before plating single runs in the seventh and eighth.
Troy Melton started for Erie and struck out five in three innings. R.J. Petit (Win, 5-0) and Jordan Marks each threw two hitless innings. Dylan Smith and Troy Watson worked the eighth and ninth.
The Flying Squirrels wrap up the series against the SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon. Lefty Jack Choate (1-2, 3.07) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Jaden Hamm (1-2, 3.94). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond.
Sunday's game features an appearance by Bluey & Bingo. Meet and greets will run from 12:40-4:40 p.m. Fans are invited to play catch on the field from 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. Plus kids can run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
