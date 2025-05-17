FIve SeaWolves Arms Combine to Blank Squirrels

May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (24-14) earned their seventh shutout win of the season with an 8-0 victory over Richmond (12-26).

Erie scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes. Trei Cruz was hit by a pitch to begin the game and Carlos Mendoza walked. With one out, Jake Holton reached on a throwing error by Mercedes, as he tried to throw out Cruz at third base on a soft grounder but threw errantly. Cruz scored on the play, making it 1-0 Erie. Justice Bigbie drove home Mendoza with a groundout, making it 2-0.

Erie added a run in the second on a sacrifice fly by Cruz to score Jim Jarvis following singles by Jarvis and Ben Malgeri.

In the third, Holton walked and advanced to third on a double by Bigbie. Eduardo Valencia reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Holton on Bryce Eldridge's errant throw from first base. Jarvis then had an RBI groundout, making it 5-0.

After Mendoza's double in the fourth inning, Thayron Liranzo extended Erie's lead to 6-0 with an RBI single. Despite the lopsided win, Liranzo's hit was Erie's lone hit with runners in scoring position. Erie went 1-for-13 in those spots.

Erie tacked on a run in the seventh on Valencia's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

The SeaWolves made it 8-0 in the eighth when Brady Allen scored on Will Bednar's wild pitch.

Troy Melton started for Erie and turned in three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Melton began the fourth inning but allowed a sharp single by Carter Howell that ricocheted off of Melton's leg and forced him to depart due to injury.

The combination of RJ Petit (two hitless innings), Jordan Marks (two perfect innings), Dylan Smith (one perfect inning), and Troy Watson (a scoreless ninth inning) finished the shutout for Erie.

Petit (5-0) earned the win in relief over Mercedes (1-5).

Erie will try to earn a series victory with a win on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as Jaden Hamm faces Jack Choate.

