FIve SeaWolves Arms Combine to Blank Squirrels
May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (24-14) earned their seventh shutout win of the season with an 8-0 victory over Richmond (12-26).
Erie scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes. Trei Cruz was hit by a pitch to begin the game and Carlos Mendoza walked. With one out, Jake Holton reached on a throwing error by Mercedes, as he tried to throw out Cruz at third base on a soft grounder but threw errantly. Cruz scored on the play, making it 1-0 Erie. Justice Bigbie drove home Mendoza with a groundout, making it 2-0.
Erie added a run in the second on a sacrifice fly by Cruz to score Jim Jarvis following singles by Jarvis and Ben Malgeri.
In the third, Holton walked and advanced to third on a double by Bigbie. Eduardo Valencia reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Holton on Bryce Eldridge's errant throw from first base. Jarvis then had an RBI groundout, making it 5-0.
After Mendoza's double in the fourth inning, Thayron Liranzo extended Erie's lead to 6-0 with an RBI single. Despite the lopsided win, Liranzo's hit was Erie's lone hit with runners in scoring position. Erie went 1-for-13 in those spots.
Erie tacked on a run in the seventh on Valencia's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.
The SeaWolves made it 8-0 in the eighth when Brady Allen scored on Will Bednar's wild pitch.
Troy Melton started for Erie and turned in three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Melton began the fourth inning but allowed a sharp single by Carter Howell that ricocheted off of Melton's leg and forced him to depart due to injury.
The combination of RJ Petit (two hitless innings), Jordan Marks (two perfect innings), Dylan Smith (one perfect inning), and Troy Watson (a scoreless ninth inning) finished the shutout for Erie.
Petit (5-0) earned the win in relief over Mercedes (1-5).
Erie will try to earn a series victory with a win on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as Jaden Hamm faces Jack Choate.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Reading Fightin Phils Achieve Highest Single Game Attendance Since 2018 Season - Reading Fightin Phils
- Reading Winning Streak Snapped in Doubleheader Sweep - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ponies Score Season-High 12 Runs in Saturday Night Shutout in Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Shut out by SeaWolves on Saturday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Tong Tosses Six Scoreless as Ponies Roll - Hartford Yard Goats
- Jarvis, Jebb Jam Senators - Altoona Curve
- Portland Falls to Somerset 11-5 in Offensive Slugfest - Portland Sea Dogs
- Eleven Runs on Zorros Night Power Patriots over Portland Saturday - Somerset Patriots
- FIve SeaWolves Arms Combine to Blank Squirrels - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Doubled up by Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- May 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.