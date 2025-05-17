Eleven Runs on Zorros Night Power Patriots over Portland Saturday

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots catcher Rafael Flores (10) congratulates third baseman Dylan Jasso(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in the game four of a five-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 11-5.

With the win, Somerset has won its first series of the season. Somerset's 11 runs and 14 hits were both one shy of season highs. Somerset's three-game win streak is tied for its longest of the season (4/10-4/12 vs. REA).

RHP Trent Sellers (5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HRA, 2 BB, 7 K) made his seventh start with Somerset this season and did not factor into the decision. Sellers struck out seven batters in a game for the fourth time this season, all over his last five starts.

At the end of the game, Sellers' 44 strikeouts are tied with Cam Schlittler for the most on the team and the fourth-most in the Eastern League. Sellers ends the day with an 11.76 SO/9, which ranks third in the Eastern League.

RHP Scott Effross (1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K) earned the win in his third game with Somerset and fourth game of his MLB rehab assignment. Effross threw 22 pitches, 19 of them were strikes.

2B Dylan Jasso (3-for-5, 3 RBI) drove in three runs with three singles. Jasso has collected an RBI in six of his last seven games. Jasso has hits in eight of his last nine games over which he is 13-for-36 with 4 XBH, 8 RBI, and 2 HR. Jasso picked up his team-leading 13th multi-hit game of the season.

C Rafael Flores (3-for-5, 3 RBI, 3 R, HR, K) homered in back-to-back games with a two-run homer in the first inning. Flores has hit homers in consecutive games for the third time this season (4/5-4/6 @HFD, 4/27 vs. HFD and 4/29 @RIC). Flores notched his team-leading 10th multi-RBI game this season.

CF Garrett Martin (3-for-5, 3 RBI, R, 2B) collected a season-high three hits and drove in three runs, tying a team-high on the day. With three RBI, Martin matched his season-high for the second time (4/25 vs. HFD).

