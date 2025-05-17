Ponies Score Season-High 12 Runs in Saturday Night Shutout in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-16) exploded for 12 runs over the last four innings and blanked the Hartford Yard Goats 12-0 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park.

Jonah Tong (2-2) allowed just two hits over six scoreless frames, with two walks and eight strikeouts as part of a four-hit shutout against Hartford (21-16), Binghamton's fourth shutout of the season.

Kevin Parada had a pair of two-run homers and finished with 4 RBIs. Nick Morabito had a three-hit game and finished a triple shy of the cycle, while every Rumble Ponies hitter in the starting lineup had at least one hit, as Binghamton totaled 15 hits on the night.

The game was scoreless for the first five innings, before Morabito hit a lead-off home run to right to start a five-run sixth. Later in the frame, JT Schwartz's RBI double made it 2-0, William Lugo followed with an RBI single, before Parada's two-run blast down the left-field line made it 5-0.

After Nick Lorusso's sacrifice fly in the seventh made it 6-0, the Ponies loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth. That brought Ryan Clifford to the plate, who launched a bases-clearing double off the center field wall to extend the lead to 9-0. The next batter, Lorusso, hit an RBI single to left to score Clifford and cap off a multi-RBI night, making it 10-0.

In the ninth, after Lugo hit a lead-off double, Parada belted his second two-run homer of the night, this time to right field, to give the Rumble Ponies a season-high in runs and make it 12-0.

Tong has pitched 12.2 consecutive scoreless innings and has allowed one run over his last 20.2 innings pitched (four starts). Over that four-game stretch, he has a whopping 39-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The two teams have split the first six games of the series and play the rubber game of the seven-game set on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 12:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Morabito finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and his third homer of the season, it was also his second three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game of the year...Clifford finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, three RBI, and two walks, he has a team-leading 10 multi-hit games in 2025...It was Parada's third multi-homer game of his career and first at the AA level, he has five hits and has reached base six times over his last two games, and now has three home runs on the season...Lugo and Alex Ramírez also had multi-hit games...the Rumble Ponies now have 27 hits over the last two nights.







