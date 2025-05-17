Senators Doubled up by Altoona

May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators dropped their third straight game to Altoona, losing 8-4 Saturday night at PNG Field. Altoona scored twice in the first inning and after the Sens scored in the fifth, Altoona scored five straight runs to take control of the game. Harrisburg scored a run in the seventh and two in the ninth for their final runs. Altoona has taken four of the five games between the teams this week.

THE BIG PLAY

Mike Jarvis hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Altoona a 5-1 lead to break the game open.

FILIBUSTERS

Max Romero, Jr drove in three runs with a ground out, an RBI single and sacrifice fly. Jared McKenzie had two hits, a double and a single. Joe Naranjo doubled and singled and scored twice. The Senators committed three errors which led to three runs. Harrisburg went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position while Altoona went 4-for-10.

TOP OF THE HILL

Hyun-il Choi started and went 5.1 innings allowing seven runs, but just four earned. Chance Huff and Ivan Armstrong tossed the final 2.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Altoona Curve play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:45 p.m.







