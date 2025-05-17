Baysox Fall Behind Early in Saturday Night Loss

BOWIE, M.D. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell behind early in a 9-4 loss to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium in front of a season-high crowd of 9,107.

Akron (25-13) scored six runs in the first two innings against starting right-hander Levi Wells (L, 0-2) and right-hander Gerald Ogando. Wells was charged for three of the runs after giving up a two-run single to Jorge Burgos three batters in and a sacrifice fly to Alex Mooney. In the second, Cooper Ingle hit an RBI double and Burgos drove in a pair with a single to make it 6-2 RubberDucks. Wells only lasted one inning before leaving the game with left abdomen discomfort.

In the bottom of the first, Chesapeake's (17-20) Frederick Bencosme hit the first leadoff homer of the season with his fourth of the year against Akron starter Aaron Davenport (W, 3-0). Max Wagner followed up with a solo homer off the right field foul pole for his second of the year.

The RubberDucks extended their lead to 8-2 in the sixth on a solo homer from Burgos, his third hit and fourth RBI of the game against right-hander Dylan Heid.

In the bottom of the sixth, Creed Willems launched a 417-foot homer to right-center for his fifth of the season. The Orioles No. 12 prospect now leads the team in home runs.

Right-hander Daniel Lloyd pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with a season-high four strikeouts while right-hander Keagan Gillies struck out the side in a scoreless eighth to lower his ERA to 1.06 this season.

Chesapeake concludes its six-game homestand against Akron tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Braxton Bragg is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Trenton Denholm for the RubberDucks.

