Reading Winning Streak Snapped in Doubleheader Sweep

May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils' (12-23) win streak came to an end on Saturday night as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-21) won both games of the doubleheader. The first game ended in a score 8-7 and the second came to end 4-3, both with the Fisher Cats coming out the winner.

Game 1

RJ Schreck got things started for the Fisher Cats as he hit a solo home run in the top of the first.

Reading responded in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double that scored Keaton Anthony and a single that scored Hendry Mendez, putting them up 2-1.

Yohendrick Pinango hit a solo home run for New Hampshire in the top of the third inning, tying the game up 2-2.

Reading took the lead back in the bottom of the third inning after Trent Farquhar doubled and then advanced to third off a soft bunt from Robert Moore. Farquhar made it home after Aidan Miller grounded out into a double play, putting the Fightin Phils back up 3-2.

The scoring continued for the Fightin Phils in the bottom of the fourth. Leandro Pineda singled and Felix Reyes followed it up with a two-run home run to make the score 5-2.

New Hampshire took control of the game in the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run from Ryan McCarty, making it 5-3. New Hampshire continued with the scoring and tied it up with a 2 RBI single from Peyton Williams after both base runners advanced one base on a balk. Andrew Bechtold (L, 0-2) took the mound for Reading and Dasan Brown stepped up and singled on a ground ball. With the bases loaded, Peyton Williams scored on a balk and New Hampshire took back the lead 6-5. Jacob Sharp walked and Cade Doughty added to New Hampshire's score. Ryan McCarty also walked, which scored Dasan Brown. New Hampshire ended their time at bat up 8-5, scoring a total of six runs.

The Fightin Phils continued to push into the bottom of the sixth inning as both Leandro Pineda and Paul McIntosh both ran in runs, bringing it to 8-7. The effort was not enough as Reading fell to the Fisher Cats 8-7 in the first game of their doubleheader.

Game 2

New Hampshire got off to a similar start as game one with a run in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Devonte Brown.

Luis Verdugo stepped up in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to tie it up 1-1.

Jace Bohrofen hit a lead-off home run in the top of the fourth inning and the Fisher Cats reclaimed the lead, 2-1. In the top of the fifth, New Hampshire added onto the lead with a two-run home run from RJ Shreck, giving the Fisher Cats a 4-1 lead.

The Figthin Phils were not giving up as Leandro Pineda got things started in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double. Josh Breaux had his first home run as a Fightin Phil and got the score to read 4-3, with Reading now only trailing by one. The final push was not quite enough as the Fisher Cats came out on top for the second time of the night. Braeden Fausnaught (L, 2-4) took the loss of the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Luke Russo will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against TBA for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

