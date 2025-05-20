May 20, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SUNDAY FUNDAY The Sea Dogs ended the series in Somerset with a 4-1 win on Sunday. In the third inning, Mikey Romero hit a sacrifice fly that scored Max Ferguson to make the score 1-0. Portland tacked on another run in the top of the fifth. Ferguson again led off the inning with a single and then stole second base. In the next at-bat Juan Chacon ripped an RBI double to increase the Sea Dogs lead to 2-0. The Sea Dogs padded their lead in the top of the eighth. With one out, Allan Castro singled. Following a flyout, Blaze Jordan launched a two-run home run to make the score 4-0.

OH, BROTHER Prior to tonight's game, the Red Sox promoted outfielder Zach Ehrhard, brother of current Sea Dog, Drew Ehrhard. The Ehrhards are just the fourth set of brothers to play for Portland and only the second to be on the team at the same time. The other brothers include Eddinson (1994) and Edgar (1995) Renteria, Derek (2000-01) and Dusty (2001) Wathan, and Jonathan (2005) and Joshua (2009) Papelbon.

YOUR PASSWORD NEEDS TO BE RESET Jhostynxon Garcia has been to promoted to the Worcester Red Sox. He in 63 games with the Sea Dogs across the 2024 and 2025 seasons recording a .260 batting average with nine doubles, three triples and five home runs.

COFFEY IS ON RHP Isaac Coffey was also added to Portland's roster. Named Portland's Pitcher of the Year last season, he was 11-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 21 starts. He tossed 113.2 innings allowing 40 earned runs on 89 hits while striking out 148.

ALSO IN THE MIX Infielder Marvin Alcantara was also promoted to Portland today. He appeared in 32 games with High-A Greenville hitting .271 (32-for-118) with four doubles, one home run, 15 RBI and four stolen bases.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are currently in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Reading Fightin Phils are in sixth place in the division, 8.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 20, 2010 - Jacoby Ellsbury went 3-for-4 with a double in a rehab assignment with Portland. Ellsbury led off, but Mike Cameron, also on a rehab assignment, batted second and went 1-for-4. Ellsbury started in left field, while Cameron played center.

ON THE MOUND RHP Yordanny Monegro will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on May 15th against the Somerset Patriots and tied a career-high with 5.0 innings. He allowed two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out seven. Monegro has faced the Fightin Phils once this season. On April 22nd, he pitched 2.1 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out five. He did not give up a home run.







