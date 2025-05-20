Lonsway Throws Scoreless Start But Squirrels Fall in Ninth

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Seth Lonsway fired another scoreless start but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-1, on a walk-off homer by Alex Ramirez on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (12-28) were handed their third straight loss, falling in the road-trip opener against the Northeast Division-leading Rumble Ponies (23-16).

Lonsway threw 5.1 scoreless innings and allowed three hits with six strikeouts. It was the ninth time in his 14 Double-A appearances that he has not allowed an earned run.

With the score tied, 1-1, entering the bottom of the ninth, William Lugo doubled and Kevin Parada singled to put runners at first and third. After Trent Harris (Loss, 1-1) struck out D'Andre Smith, Ramirez belted a three-run homer to end the game.

Harris had not allowed a run this season prior to Tuesday, throwing nine straight scoreless appearances spanning 11 innings to open the year.

The Flying Squirrels scored their only run in the top of the first inning. Diego Velasquez led off the game with a single and moved to second on a walk by Carter Howell. Drew Ellis bounced into a fielder's choice, but a throw to first base by Binghamton shortstop Jett Williams went out of play, scoring Velasquez for a 1-0 Richmond lead.

Binghamton tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Lugo.

Rumble Ponies relievers Joshua Cornielly, Anthony Nunez and Carlos Guzman (Win, 1-1) combined for four scoreless innings and struck out seven Flying Squirrels batters.

The Flying Squirrels continue the six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday morning. Lefty Joe Whitman (2-4, 4.88) will start for Richmond countered by Binghamton right-hander Jonathan Pintaro (0-2, 4.10). First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from May 27-June1.







