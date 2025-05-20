Wolves Blank Goats for Third Straight Win

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (26-14) earned their eighth shutout win of the season as they beat Hartford (21-18) 5-0 to kick off the series.

Erie broke onto the scoreboard against Hartford starter Sean Sullivan in the second inning. Roberto Campos walked and stole second base. He scored on Eduardo Valencia's long RBI double to make it 1-0.

In the third inning, Thayron Liranzo hit a one-out single. He scored on Carlos Mendoza's two-out RBI double. Justice Bigbie followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Carlos Peña turned in a scoreless gem for Erie. Peña tossed five shutout innings, allowing three singles and a walk while striking out five batters.

Erie tacked on a run in the seventh on Eliezer Alfonzo's RBI single. In the eighth, Erie made it 5-0 on an RBI groundout by Campos following hits from Mendoza and Bigbie.

Max Anderson extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with a first-inning single.

Andrew Magno and RJ Petit each turned in two scoreless innings out of the Erie bullpen.

Peña (1-2) earned the win over Sullivan (1-1).

Erie and Hartford continue the series at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday as Garrett Burhenn faces Blake Adams.

