Erie Wins Final Series at the Diamond with Tie-Breaking Rally

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (25-14) scored three ninth-inning runs to break a tie and beat Richmond (12-27) 7-4 and clinch a series win.

In the first, Max Anderson ripped a double against Richmond starter Jack Choate to extend his hitting streak to a season-long 11 games. Two batters later, Eduardo Valencia crushed a two-run home run to give Erie a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Richmond got a run back against Erie starter Jaden Hamm. Drew Ellis singled to begin the inning and Cal Mitchell walked. After a sacrifice bunt by Justin Wishkoski advanced the runners, Zach Morgan plated Ellis with a sacrifice fly to cut Erie's lead to 2-1.

Roberto Campos slammed a two-run blast in the fourth inning, extending Erie's lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cal Mitchell led off with a solo homer against Hamm to make it 4-2. After Zach Morgan walked, Aeverson Arteaga drove a two-out, two-run home run to tie the game at 4-4.

In the ninth inning, Jim Jarvis was at first with two out after he drew a walk against Nick Garcia. Eliezer Alfonzo then drove an RBI double to score Jarvis with the go-ahead run. Ben Malgeri and Carlos Mendoza drew walks to extend the inning for Anderson. Anderson hit a routine infield pop-up, which Ellis, the first baseman, overran and missed completely. The pop-fly single scored two more runs and extended Erie's late lead to 7-4.

Yosber Sanchez worked a seven-pitch ninth inning to collect his third save. Drew Sommers (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Garcia (2-1) took the loss.

Erie begins a series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday at UPMC Park at 6:05 p.m.

