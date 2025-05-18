Nic Kent Cracks Two-Run Triple in Goats Loss

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Nic Kent had a two-run triple in the fifth inning but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Hartford Yard Goats by the score of 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. The game was played in front of the third-straight sellout crowd (6,836) in Hartford. Nick Morabito and Jett Williams combined for six hits and a pair of RBI's, as Binghamton moved into first place in the Northeast Division, winning four of the seven games in the series.

JT Schwartz got Binghamton on the board quickly in the first when he scored Jett Williams on a double to center off of Yard Goats starter Gabriel Hughes. William Lugo followed with an RBI groundout, extending the Rumble Ponies lead to 2-0.

Williams hit an RBI line drive double to left field in the second inning, scoring Matt O'Neill for Binghamton. Nick Morabito hit another RBI double in the next at-bat, making the Binghamton lead 4-0. Morabito ended the series batting .462 in seven games.

The Yard Goats got its first pair of runs in the fifth, as Nic Kent sliced a two-run triple to center field off of Rumble Ponies starter Zach Thornton, cutting the Yard Goats deficit to 4-2. The triple scored Bryant Betancourt and Jose Cordova.

Clifford boosted the Binghamton lead to 5-2 in the seventh when he doubled to center field, scoring Morabito.

After Braiden Ward singled and Cole Carrigg walked in the eighth, Juan Guerrero's two-out ground out was underthrown, allowing two runners to score, making the Yard Goats deficit 5-4.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to begin a six-game series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday night May 20th (6:05 pm). LHP Sean Sullivan will get the start for the Yard Goats. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on May 27th at 7:10 vs New Hampshire. The game will be broadcasted on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Zach Thornton (4-0)

LP: Gabriel Hughes (1-3)

S: TJ Shook (2)

Time: 2:29







Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.