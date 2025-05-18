Schreck Tags Third Home Run in Two Days in Sunday Loss

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - Despite an early 4-0 lead, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-22) had their two-game winning streak snapped with a 6-5 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils (13-23) on Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Fisher Cats homers by left fielder Jace Bohrofen and shortstop Jay Harry helped New Hampshire take a 4-0 lead, but Reading handed the Cats their fourth one-run loss of the series. All six games in Reading were decided by one run.

Fisher Cats center fielder RJ Schreck tied Sunday's game with a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning, his third home run in two days. Schreck is slugging .833 in May, with 12 of his 18 hits this month good for extra-bases. Schreck homered in each of Saturday's games and made it three consecutive games with a long ball on Sunday.

New Hampshire's Geison Urbaez threw three scoreless innings in his first start of the season. Relievers Johnathan Lavallee and Grayson Thurman (L, 0-1) gave up six runs in four innings of relief and walked six batters with four strikeouts. Right-hander Justin Kelly gave up a single in a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

In his Double-A debut, Reading's Luke Russo gave up a pair of home runs and four runs on four hits in four innings behind four walks and four strikeouts. Mitch Neunborn (W, 1-0) struck out five batters in three innings with one run on two hits. The Fightins pulled reliever Josh Hejka after he allowed a hit and a pair of walks in the eighth for Nelson Alvarez (S, 3) to finish the effort.

For the fourth time this week, New Hampshire hit the scoreboard first, thanks to a two-out solo home run from Bohrofen in the top of the first inning to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead. After center fielder Devonte Brown drew a one-out walk in the top of the second, New Hampshire's Harry knocked his second home run of the series to stretch the Cats' lead to 3-0.

Second baseman Ryan McCarty doubled in the top of the fourth and set up third baseman Charles McAdoo for a two-out RBI single. The ball off McAdoo's bat tipped off Reading third baseman Luis Verdugo's glove over to shortstop Robert Moore, who sailed the throw to first. McCarty scored from third on McAdoo's RBI single and stretched the lead to 4-0.

Reading rattled five unanswered runs from the fourth inning through the sixth inning to erase New Hampshire's lead and move Sunday's score to 5-4. Lavallee walked Reading first baseman Seth Beer to begin the bottom of the fourth inning. Designated hitter Leandro Pineda doubled Beer to third base, and a Felix Reyes plated Beer from third to get Reading on the scoreboard at 4-1.

Reading scored three runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the fifth inning. Reading's shortstop Moore walked, left fielder Hendry Mendez singled and Beer walked again to load the bases and end Lavallee's night after 1-2/3 innings. New Hampshire's Thurman inherited the bases full in the bottom of the fifth inning in a 4-1 game and walked catcher Paul McIntosh to cut the Fisher Cats' lead to 4-2. A combination of a passed ball and wild pitch forced two more Reading runs across to tie Sunday's game at 4-4.

The bottom of the sixth began with a single from Reyes. Center fielder Cade Fergus was hit by a Thurman pitch and second baseman Trent Farquhar walked to load the bases for the Fightins again. A sacrifice fly by Moore gave Reading their first lead of the game at 5-4.

The Fisher Cats showed fight in the top of the seventh, as New Hampshire's Schreck knocked his third home run in two days to tie Sunday's game at 5-5. Reading would quickly reclaim the lead; Reading's Beer homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give the Fightins their decisive 6-5 lead. New Hampshire loaded the bases in the top of the eighth but left the bases stranded full.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliates of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday, May 20 through May 25. The Fisher Cats and Patriots begin the series on Tuesday night with a 5:35 PM EDT first pitch ahead of an 11:05 AM EDT first pitch on Wednesday morning for STEM in the Stadium.

The Fisher Cats and Patriots play a Wednesday morning contest with a STEM in the Stadium game slated for 11:05 AM EDT on May 21. Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire take the field on Thursday night at 6:35 PM EDT on Koozie Klub Thursday. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats celebrate all local first responders with Home Runs & Heroes on Saturday, May 24 at 4:05 PM EDT.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.