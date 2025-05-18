May 18, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND FALLS ON SATURDAY NIGHT The Sea Dogs fell 11-5 in Somerset on Saturday night. Despite the loss, Tyler Miller and Jhostynxon Garcia each blasted home runs. Miller now leads the Sea Dogs with six home runs and Garcia now has three this season. Luis Ravelo had a stand out night at the plate recording three hits, tying his career high. He also drove home a run.

JEREMY WU-YELLAND SILENCES SOMERSET Jeremy Wu-Yelland came in with a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning Friday night and allowed just one baserunner. After striking out the first four batters he faced, he issued a walk then struck out the next two batters without allowing that runner to score. He now has a 1.80 ERA in his two appearances for Portland.

RED HOT BLAZE Blaze Jordan recorded another multi-hit game Friday night for Portland. In his last five games, he is batting .400 (six-for-fifteen) with two RBI, two walks and just two strikeouts. In his last 10 games, he is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and seven runs. He has drawn eight walks compared to just four strikeouts.

OFF TO THE WOO RHP Tyler Uberstine was promoted to AAA Worcester on Thursday. At the time of his promotion, he led the Sea Dogs with 35 strikeouts. In six starts, he tossed 29.2 innings allowing 13 runs (12 earned) on 27 hits while walking four.

ON BRAND RHP Jonathan Brand has had a great start to the season for Portland. In seven appearances out of the bullpen, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 10.0 innings allowing five hits while walking six and striking out 16. Brand has also recorded two saves.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League following another loss last night. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for first place, 0.5 game ahead of Portland. The Somerset Patriots are in fourth place, 4.0 games out of the top spot.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 18, 2007 - Michael Bowden earned the victory in his Double-A debut, holding the Reading Phillies to one earned run on two hits over five innings. Bowden retired the first 11 batters faced and finished with five strikeouts. The Sea Dogs scored a 5-3 victory in the series opener at First Energy Stadium.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will take the mound in the series finale today for Portland. He last pitched on May 11th vs Chesapeake and pitched 5.0 innings out of the bullpen allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out eight. Early faced the Patriots twice last season. He was 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA in two starts. He tossed 9.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out 14.







