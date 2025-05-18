Flores Homers in Third-Straight Game as Patriots Fall to Portland Sunday

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots catcher Rafael Flores receives congratulations in the dugout

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs in the finale of a five-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 4-1.

RHP Bailey Dees (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss his longest start of the season.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, 2 K) homered in three straight games for the first time this season and first time since 9/4-9/6/24 vs. BNG with a solo shot in the ninth. His nine home runs tie him with Spencer Jones for the team lead and the second-most of any Double-A batter. During the series, Flores went 7-for-17 (.412/.500/.941) with 6 RBI and 3 HR in five games.

SS George Lombard Jr. (0-for-2, BB, HBP) reached base safely for the ninth time in his first 10 Double-A games. Lombard Jr. drove his Yankee minor league-leading 33rd walk of the season. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .462 on-base percentage and is tied for first with 29 runs.

