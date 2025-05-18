Flores Homers in Third-Straight Game as Patriots Fall to Portland Sunday
May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs in the finale of a five-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 4-1.
RHP Bailey Dees (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss his longest start of the season.
C Rafael Flores (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, 2 K) homered in three straight games for the first time this season and first time since 9/4-9/6/24 vs. BNG with a solo shot in the ninth. His nine home runs tie him with Spencer Jones for the team lead and the second-most of any Double-A batter. During the series, Flores went 7-for-17 (.412/.500/.941) with 6 RBI and 3 HR in five games.
SS George Lombard Jr. (0-for-2, BB, HBP) reached base safely for the ninth time in his first 10 Double-A games. Lombard Jr. drove his Yankee minor league-leading 33rd walk of the season. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .462 on-base percentage and is tied for first with 29 runs.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots catcher Rafael Flores receives congratulations in the dugout
