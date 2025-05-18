Baysox Bats Explode in Series Finale Win

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, M.D. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, exploded for 10 runs in a 10-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (18-20) opened the scoring in the first on an RBI double from Silas Ardoin against Akron (25-14) starter Trenton Denholm (L, 5-1). The Baysox catcher reached base three times, including his league leading 28th walk of the season.

Starting right-hander Braxton Bragg (W, 2-1) made his first home start and delivered five shutout innings with six strikeouts, allowing two hits and four walks to earn the win. Bragg now has a 1.21 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched with 35 strikeouts since arriving at the Double-A level.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jeremiah Jackson hit a two out, two-run homer to extend the Baysox lead to three. Jackson is now one homer away from 100 on his professional career.

The Baysox unloaded in the sixth with seven runs on three hits. After a pair of walks, Anthony Servideo doubled in a run before Hudson Haskin doubled in two to make it 6-0 Chesapeake. Two batters later, Jackson hit a sacrifice fly before Creed Willems belted his sixth homer of the season with a three-run shot to right-center. The homer traveled 436 feet, and the Orioles No. 12 prospect has now homered in back-to-back games.

The seven runs scored are the most in a single inning this year by the Baysox.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Yaqui Rivera struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief, left-hander Walter Pennington pitched a scoreless eighth and right-hander Houston Roth struck out the side in the ninth to clinch the win for Chesapeake.

The 10 runs and six extra-base hits matches a single-game season-high for the Baysox.

Chesapeake begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:00 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at FNB Field.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:35 pm against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.