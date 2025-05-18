RubberDucks Lose Finale at Chesapeake, 10-1

The Chesapeake Baysox scored nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings to seal a 10-1 Sunday finale victory over the Akron RubberDucks, who still took the series, four games to two, at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland.

Turning Point

After Chesapeake third baseman Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0, Akron fielder Kahlil Watson led off the sixth with a single off right-hander Braxton Bragg. When right-hander Yaqui Rivera entered, his errant pickoff throw sent Watson to third, and a walk of first baseman Jorge Burgos brought third baseman Dayan Frías to the plate as the tying run. He grounded to first baseman Adam Retzbach, who stepped on first base and threw out Watson at home plate for a double play, and Rivera struck out shortstop Alex Mooney to end the inning. In the bottom of the inning, the Baysox scored seven runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter to open a 10-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Trent Denholm allowed a run on two hits in the first inning but kept the Baysox scoreless for the rest of his four-inning start. He struck out four batters, allowing a hit and a walk. Right-hander Jake Miller allowed a walk and Jackson's two-run homer in the fifth. Right-hander Tyler Thornton walked three batters, hit one and allowed a pair of doubles in the sixth, before right-hander Carter Spivey entered to allow a sacrifice fly and a three-run home run to designated hitter Creed Willems to end the seven-run inning. Spivey pitched a scoreless seventh, and left-hander Shawn Rapp pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron had one hit off Bragg through the first five innings, and the Baysox turned three double plays in the game. The RubberDucks avoided the shutout in the ninth inning, when Frías was hit by a pitch from right-hander Houston Roth and scored on a two-out RBI triple by center fielder Jake Fox.

Notebook

The 10 runs tied for the most allowed by Akron in a game this season (also Altoona April 29)...The 4-2 series win was Akron's first in Bowie since April 11-16, 2023...Burgos finished the series 9-for-24 with four runs scores, two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. ...Game Time: 2:41...Attendance: 5,564.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a homestand with Altoona at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (1-1, 2.90 ERA) is scheduled to face Curve right-hander Po-Yu Chen (0-3, 4.55 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







