Squirrels Slip in Ninth, Lose to SeaWolves Sunday

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed a three-run ninth inning and lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 7-4, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (12-27) lost four-of-six in the series against the SeaWolves (25-14).

The SeaWolves took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth inning with a two-out double by Eliezer Alfonzo against Flying Squirrels reliever Nick Garcia (Loss, 2-1). After back-to-back walks to load the bases, Max Anderson reached on an infield pop-up that that scored two runs to extend the lead to 7-4.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning with a two-run homer by Eduardo Valencia.

The Flying Squirrels cut the lead in half in the second. Drew Ellis led off with a single, moved to third on a walk and a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Morgan.

In the top of the fourth inning, Roberto Campos hit a two-run home to extend Erie's lead to 4-1.

The Flying Squirrels rallied to tie the score, 4-4, in the bottom of the fourth. Cal Mitchell led off the inning with a solo homer, his second since joining Richmond.

Morgan reached with a one-out walk and Aeverson Arteaga belted a two-run homer, his second of the season, to tie the score.

Cameron Cotter entered in the sixth inning and allowed two hits, but Jairo Pomares combined with Diego Velasquez to throw out Jim Jarvis at the plate attempting to score, ending the inning. Cotter finished his day with two scoreless innings pitched.

Erie relievers Tim Naughton and Drew Sommers (Win, 2-0) combined for four scoreless innings. Yosber Sanchez (Save, 3) pitched the ninth.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night. Lefty Seth Lonsway (2-2, 2.75) will start for Richmond countered by Binghamton right-hander Jack Wenninger (4-2, 3.19). First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night. Lefty Seth Lonsway (2-2, 2.75) will start for Richmond countered by Binghamton right-hander Jack Wenninger (4-2, 3.19). First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from May 27-June1.







