Sea Dogs to Honor SMCC Softball Team Tuesday

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will honor the Southern Maine Community College Softball Tuesday, May 20th at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in a pregame ceremony. The team captured the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Championship. The Sea Dogs host the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:00 PM, with the pregame festivities getting underway at 5:30 PM.

The team will be recognized in a pregame ceremony, and tournament MVP and SMCC co-captain Sarah Wilkins will throw out the ceremonial first-pitch. Wilkins completed the season with 16 wins, including two perfect games. The SMCC Seawolves mascot will also be in attendance for the game.

SMCC completed a 32-7 season by defeating Florida National University 10-0 on Thursday in the National Championship game in DuBois, Pennsylvania. The team finished the season with a 24-game winning streak. The team is led by Head Coach Chris Caswell.

"We are thrilled to be able to honor the SMCC Softball team on their National Championship," said Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "The women on the team represented their school and community exceptionally well, they have certainly made the Sea Dogs organization and the entire state of Maine proud of their accomplishment."

Tickets for Tuesday's game and all 2025 Sea Dogs home games are available and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.







