Yard Goats Drop Opening Game of Road Trip in Erie, PA

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie, PA - The Hartford Yard Goats dropped the opening game of a six-game road trip by the score of 5-0 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park in Erie, PA. SeaWolves starter Carlos Pena and two relievers combined on a four-hit shutout for the Detroit Tigers farm club. The Erie bullpen retired the final 10 batters with five strikeouts. Yard Goats outfielder Benny Montgomery had a pair of hits. The Yard Goats have lost three consecutive games.

The SeaWolves scored a run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead off Hartford starting pitcher Sean Sullivan. After stranding two baserunners in the first inning with two strikeouts, the Yard Goats lefty allowed an RBI double to Eduardo Valencia, giving Erie a 1-0 lead.

Erie added two runs in the third inning with a two-out rally. Carlos Mendoza cracked a double to right field and Thayron Liranzo scored, giving the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead. Justice Bigbie followed with an RBI single, scoring Liranzo to make it 3-0. Sullivan went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Yard Goats had some early opportunities to score against Erie starter Carlos Pena. Hartford left a runner at third base in the first inning, and then had a first and second situation in the third inning but could not push a run across. Pena retired the final seven Yard Goats and finished the evening with five strikeouts while earning his first win.

Pena turned things over to the bullpen in the sixth inning and Andrew Mango worked around a single, a walk, and got a double play grounder to get out of the jam. He retired the side in order in the seventh inning. RJ Petit was perfect in the final two innings and sat down all six batters faced with three strikeouts.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip with a morning game on Wednesday (11:05 AM) at UMPC Park. RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Garrett Burhenn will pitch for the SeaWolves. The broadcast will be available on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:10 PM.







