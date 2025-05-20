Chesapeake Edges Senators 3-2

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators had an early 2-0 but couldn't hold and fell to the Chesapeake Baysox 3-2 Tuesday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg scored a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. After the second inning, the Senators had just six base runners but still had ten at bats with runners in scoring position. The teams combined to strike out 22 times in the game.

THE BIG PLAY

Douglas Hodo III scored on an error in the top of the ninth giving Chesapeake a 3-2 lead

FILIBUSTERS

Jared McKenzie tripled in a run and singled. Yohandy Morales had two hits to extend his hitting streak to ten games. Cayden Wallace had an RBI single, and he walked. The Senators went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

TOP OF THE HILL

Kyle Luckham went 5.2 innings and didn't allow an earned run. He was followed by Garrett Davila, Holden Powell, Michael Cuevas, and Junior Santos. None of the three runs the Senators allowed were earned runs.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 10:45 a.m.







