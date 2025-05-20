Ramírez Crushes Walk-Off Homer in Binghamton's Series-Opening Win over Richmond

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Right fielder Alex Ramírez crushed a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-16) to a 4-1 series-opening win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (12-28) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, second baseman William Lugo led off with a double. Catcher Kevin Parada followed with a single that moved Lugo to third base. Later in the frame, Ramírez roped a walk-off three-run homer to left field and Binghamton won 4-1. It marked Binghamton's third walk-off win and second walk-off homer, and Ramírez's first home run of the season.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger started for Binghamton and recorded five strikeouts over five innings of work, while allowing two hits and one unearned run. Richmond's lone run scored on an error in the top of the first inning and the Flying Squirrels led until the bottom of the sixth.

Binghamton tied it in the sixth on an RBI single from Lugo with two outs. Third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a single with one out in the frame and then stole second base, which allowed him to score on Lugo's single.

Binghamton's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly recorded one strikeout in a scoreless sixth inning. Right-hander Anthony Nunez recorded three strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning. Right-hander Carlos Guzman (1-1) earned the win and tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts to finish the game.

Postgame Notes: Ramírez recorded his second multi-RBI game and hit Binghamton's first walk-off home run since Lugo's on May 7 against Reading...Center fielder Nick Morabito (1-for-4, SB) extended his hit streak to 10 games and recorded his 15th stolen base...Shortstop Jett Williams (1-for-3, 2B, BB) extended his hit streak to seven games and on-base streak to 10 games...Williams has reached base in 31 of his 34 games...Lorusso (2-for-4, R, 2B, SB) recorded his sixth multi-hit game...Lugo (2-for-3, RBI, R, 2B, BB) reached base three times and recorded his sixth multi-hit game...Wenninger tossed 5+ innings for the seventh time in eight starts this season.







