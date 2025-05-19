Cleveland Guardians David Fry to Rehab Tuesday at Canal Park

May 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry is scheduled to play in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks this week starting Tuesday, May 20 at 11:05 a.m. against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

Fry is appearing in his fourth rehab game since being placed on the 60-day injured list on February 19 as he recovers from right elbow reconstruction/revision.

A 2024 American League All-Star, Fry hit .263 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI in 122 games for Cleveland. In 10 playoff games with the Guardians, Fry hit .286 with two home runs and eight RBI.

"We are excited to have last year's playoff hero David Fry at Canal Park on a rehab assignment this week starting Tuesday," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After his clutch October homers against the Tigers and Yankees, we can't wait for our great fans in Akron to see David Fry on his way back to Cleveland."

The Colleyville, Texas native was acquired by the Guardians on March 13, 2022 as a player to be named later to complete the 2021 J.C. Mejia trade with Milwaukee. He has played in 180 games over two seasons with the Guardians.

