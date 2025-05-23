Cordova Hits Tying Homer in 9th But Wolves Get Win

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Erie, PA - Yard Goats slugger Jose Cordova hit a game-tying home run with two outs in the 9th inning, but the Erie SeaWolves got a walk-off infield hit in the bottom of the inning to secure a 5-4 win on Friday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats have lost a season-high six straight games and are back at .500 with a 21-21 record for the first time since April 16th (5-5). Tigers prospect Thayron Liranzo had an infield single in the bottom of the 9th scoring Ben Malgeri to end the game. Yard Goats starter Connor Staine was sharp and retired 11 in a row from the first through fourth, and worked 5.1 innings. Nic Kent had three hits and Juan Guerrero had two hits, RBI and scored a run.

The Sea Wolves scored the first run of the game in the first inning but the Yard Goats answered with two runs in the second off Erie starter Troy Melton. Juan Guerrero led off with a double and Braiden Ward followed with a double, scoring Guerrero to tie the game. Nic Kent kept the rally alive with a single to left field and Ward scored, giving the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. Hartford added a run in the third inning on Guerrero's RBI single to make it 3-1.

Hartford starting pitcher Connor Staine settled down after the first inning run and retired 11 consecutive batters from the first through fourth innings, including the side in order in the second, third and fourth. He was reached for a run in the fifth inning on a triple by Jim Jarvis but got out of the jam and returned to the mound in the sixth. He went 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and left with a 3-2 lead. Collin Baumgartner retired four of the five batters faced to keep it a one run game.

The SeaWolves scored two runs in the 8th inning to take a 4-3 lead, on an error, two hits and a passed ball. The Yard Goats tied the game with two outs in ninth. Jose Cordova belted a line drive home run over the fence in right field to make it 4-4. In the bottom of the 9th, Ben Malgeri led off with a single and advanced to third base on a wild pitch and ground out. Thayron Liranzo drove him home with an infield hit down the first baseline to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Saturday night (6:05 PM) at UMPC Park. RHP Gabriel Hughes will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Jaden Hamm will pitch for the SeaWolves. The broadcast will be available on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:10 PM.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.