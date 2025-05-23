Curve Swept in Doubleheader by 'Ducks

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, Ohio - After two nights of rainouts, the Curve managed just five hits over two games of a doubleheader on Friday night as the Akron RubberDucks took both games by finals of 6-3 and 5-0 at Canal Park.

GAME ONE

Alessandro Ercolani gave up a season-high six runs on six hits in four innings to take the loss. All six hits in the game for Akron went for extra bases, with five doubles and a home run.

Cooper Ingle doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored on a Kahlil Watson double. Ingle then doubled home two runs in the second inning before Joe Lampe hit a two-run home run in the third. Wilken Ramos and Cy Nielson each delivered a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts.

Tres Gonzalez knocked his seventh double of the season to score two runs in the second inning with two away. On the ninth pitch of his at-bat, Gonzalez served a line drive down the right-field line to score Jack Brannigan and Nick Cimillo, who each reached on a walk from Tommy Mace.

Mitch Jebb added an RBI-single in the seventh inning off Zane Morehouse to score Shawn Ross.

GAME TWO

In game two, the Curve were held to just two hits and were shutout by Carty Spivey and Zach Jacobs. Spivey tossed four innings with two strikeouts before Jacobs tossed three frames without allowing a hit, walking two and striking out two. Termarr Johnson and Imanol Vargas each hit doubles off Spivey but were stranded on base.

Garrett McMillan allowed three runs on six hits in five innings with two strikeouts. After allowing back-to-back singles to open the second, Guy Lipscomb and Alex Mooney each hit sacrifice flies to make it a 2-0 game. Lipscomb added an RBI-triple in the fourth inning before plating two more runs on a double in the sixth inning off Cam Sanders.

The Curve stranded a combined 12 runners on-base in the doubleheader sweep. It is the first time Altoona has been swept in a doubleheader since May 2, 2024, at Harrisburg.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for the Curve against RHP Austin Peterson for Akron.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.