Liranzo Walks off Goats for Erie's Sixth Straight Win

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (29-14) won their sixth straight by walking off Hartford (21-21) 5-4 on Friday.

Erie struck for an early lead against Hartford starter Connor Staine. Max Anderson ripped an RBI double to score Carlos Mendoza, who had been hit by a pitch, to make it 1-0. Anderson extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

In the second, Troy Melton allowed consecutive doubles to Juan Guerrero and Braiden Ward to tie the game at 1-1. Nic Kent singled home Ward to make it 2-1 Hartford.

In the third, singles by Cole Carrigg and Jose Torres put a pair of runners on against Melton. With two out, Guerrero singled home Carrigg to make it 3-1.

Melton lasted 4.1 for Erie. He allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out a season-high eight batters.

After the first inning, Staine retired 11 straight batters before a hit by Roberto Campos to begin the fifth inning. With two out, Jim Jarvis slugged an RBI triple to make it 3-2.

It remained 3-2 until the bottom of the eighth inning. Against Brayan Castillo, Mendoza reached on a fielding error by first baseman Zach Kokoska to lead off the inning. Anderson singled him to third base. Thayron Liranzo lined a single to center to score Mendoza and tie the game at 3-3. Eduardo Valencia followed with a ground ball to second baseman GJ Hill, who errantly flipped to second base to try to start a double play. The error loaded the bases with none out. With Justice Bigbie batting, catcher Jose Cordova committed a passed ball to score Anderson with the go-ahead run, making it 4-3.

Jordan Marks got the first two outs in the ninth before Cordova tied the game with a solo home run, making it 4-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ben Malgeri hit a leadoff single. He wound up at third base with two out when Anderson was intentionally walked. Liranzo then snuck a single near first base, his third hit of the game, to score Malgeri with the game-winning run.

It was Erie's third walk-off win of the season and clinched their sixth consecutive win.

Marks (1-0) earned the win over Castillo (1-1).

Erie and Hartford continue the series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday as Jaden Hamm faces Gabriel Hughes.

