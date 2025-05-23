Akron Sweeps Twin Bill Behind Lampe's Five Hit Day
May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Joe Lampe picked up five hits and scored five runs between the two games to help the Akron RubberDucks to a doubleheader sweep of the Altoona Curve 6-3 and 5-0 on Friday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Akron answered Altoona's second inning runs right back in the bottom half of the inning in game one. Lampe doubled before back-to-back walks by Alex Mooney and Michael Turconi loaded the bases. Cooper Ingle lined a two-run double into right center to make it 3-2 RubberDucks. David Fry was robbed of a hit on a hard-hit grounder, but Turconi scored on the play to make it 4-2 Akron.
In game two, the RubberDucks once again got the offense going in the second inning. Dayan Frias singled to open the inning before advancing to third on Lampe's single. After Lampe swiped second, Guy Lipscomb lifted a sac-fly to score Frias and make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Mooney followed with a sac-fly of his own to make it 2-0 Akron.
Mound Presence
Tommy Mace got game one off to a quick start retiring the Curve in order. However, the Curve responded and plated two off of the right hander and chased him in the second inning. In total, Mace worked an inning and two-thirds allowing two runs while striking out two. Jake Miller worked two and a third scoreless innings. Magnus Ellerts struck out three over two scoreless innings. Zane Morehouse allowed a run while striking out three in an inning pitched.
Carter Spivey was dominant in game two tossing four scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out two in his first start of the season. Zach Jacobs followed with three scoreless innings and two strikeouts to secure the win.
Duck Tales
Akron got on the board in the first inning of game one when Ingle opened the frame with a double before coming around to score on Kahlil Watson's double. After regaining the lead in the second, the RubberDucks added on in the third when Frias doubled and came around on Lampe's two-run home run to make it 6-2 Akron.
After taking the lead in the second inning of game two, the RubberDucks added some insurance. First in the fourth inning, Lampe singled before coming around on Lipscomb's triple to make it 3-0 RubberDucks. Then in the sixth back-to-back singles by Frias and Lampe set up Lipscomb for a two-run double to make it 5-0 Akron.
Notebook
Fry finished his rehab appearance 0-3 with an RBI...In two rehab games with Akron this week, Fry is 1-6 with two RBI...Lampe's game one home run was his first of the season...Ingle's two doubles in game one gives him 10 doubles in 16 games played this month...Game Time: 1:56 (0:36)/1:52...Attendance: 5,128.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Saturday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (2-2, 1.40 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Wilber Dotel (1-0, 3.31 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
