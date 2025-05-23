Smith Walks off Squirrels in Resumption of Wednesday's Game, Ponies Fall in Regularly Scheduled Game

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-17) recorded a walk-off victory in the continuation of Wednesday's suspended game and fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-29) in the regularly scheduled game on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Wednesday's Suspended Game: Rumble Ponies 5, Flying Squirrels 4 (Final/9)

The Rumble Ponies and Flying Squirrels resumed Wednesday's suspended game on Friday night in the top of the sixth inning with the score tied 2-2.

Binghamton trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth, before D'Andre Smith hit a walk-off two-run single and won the game 5-4. It marked Binghamton's second-straight walk-off win and fourth of the season.

Alex Ramírez led off the frame with a double, Matt O'Neill followed with a single, and Wyatt Young followed with an RBI single that cut Binghamton's deficit to 4-3. Omar De Los Santos then moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and Smith won the game with a two-run hit.

Binghamton's bullpen was dominant when the game resumed. Right-handers Dylan Ross, Douglas Orellana and Hunter Parsons (2-0) combined for five strikeouts over three scoreless frames.

Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro started the game on Wednesday morning and allowed two runs over four innings with five strikeouts.

Ramírez gave Binghamton the lead on Wednesday with a two-run single in the first inning. Richmond tied the game in the fourth inning on Thomas Gavello's two-run double. On Friday, Richmond took a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning on Gavello's RBI hit and Aeverson Arteaga's RBI single.

Binghamton scored three runs in the ninth to win the game.

Friday's Regularly Scheduled Game: Flying Squirrels 6, Rumble Ponies 1 (Final/9)

Right-hander Jonah Tong (2-3) started for Binghamton and recorded six strikeouts in four innings and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks.

In the fourth inning, Tong issued three walks and allowed a two-out two-run single to Sabin Ceballos that put Richmond up 2-0.

Binghamton cut its deficit to one run on Nick Lorusso's RBI double in the fifth inning off Dylan Cumming (1-2). Left-hander John Michael Bertrand started for Richmond and tossed four scoreless innings

Richmond extended its lead again in the sixth inning. Arteaga and Diego Velasquez hit RBI singles against right-hander Joander Suarez, which put the Squirrels up 4-1. Richmond added two more runs and led 6-1 in the eighth inning on RBI hits from Gavello and Bryce Eldridge.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Nick Morabito went 2-for-4 with two singles in the regularly scheduled game and extended his hitting streak to 11 games and recorded his eighth multi-hit game...William Lugo went 2-for-4 with two singles in the regularly scheduled game and recorded his seventh multi-hit game...Kevin Parada went 1-for-3 with a walk and reached base twice in the regularly scheduled game.







