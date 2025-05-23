Offense Surges With Nine Runs For Patriots' Third-Straight Win Over New Hampshire Friday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game three of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Friday by a score of 9-6.

Every Patriots' starter reached base safely at least once. Somerset has won eight of its last 11 games. The Patriots tied a season-high three-game win streak, winning three games for the first time since 5/15-5/17 vs. POR.

RHP JT Brubaker (2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K) made his first appearance with Somerset in the second outing of his MLB rehab assignment and did not factor into the decision.

Across two rehab outings, one with Somerset and one with High-A Hudson Valley, Brubaker posted 5.2 IP and allowed 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER with 3 K and 3 BB.

RHP Brendan Beck (5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the win in his first outing out of the bullpen and seventh appearance this season.

At the conclusion of the game, Beck ranks fourth in the Eastern League in WHIP (0.92), sixth in BA (.194), and ninth in ERA (2.67).

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) picked up his first save in his 12th outing of the season.

Diaz collected his first save since 7/6/23 vs. JS with High-A Hudson Valley.

C Rafael Flores (3-for-6, 2B, RBI, 2 R) tied a season-high with three hits including a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning.

All three of Flores' hits registered an exit velocity of 106.5 mph or higher. At the end of the game, Flores leads the EL in XBH (20) and TB (86). Flores ranks second in H (48), third in RBI (31), sixth in SLG (.531), and ninth in AVG (.296).

1B Tyler Hardman (3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, K) tied a team-high in hits and roped a two-RBI single in the eighth.

CF Garrett Martin (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, BB, ROE) blasted a solo home run to lead off the third inning, scored a career-high four runs, and reached base safely in all five trips to the plate.

DH Brennen Davis (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, K) crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning in his first game with Somerset.

In seven games with the Yankees organization, Davis is 5-for-22 (.455/.538/1.091) with 4 HR and 6 RBI. Davis played his first six games in an MiLB rehab assignment with the FCL Yankees. Davis made his first appearance in Double-A since 9/12/21 with Tennessee (CHC).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-5, 2B, R, BB, 3 K) labeled his first extra-base hit at Double-A with a double in the eighth inning.

Lombard Jr. reached base safely for the 13th time in his first 14 Double-A games. Lombard Jr. worked his Yankee minor league-leading 34th walk of the season. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .444 OBP, ranks seventh in BA (.281), and eighth in H (36).

