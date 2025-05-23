Bradfield Leads Baysox to Fourth-Straight Win on Friday in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA  - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their fourth-consecutive game on Friday night, as they took down the Harrisburg Senators - Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 4-3, in 10 innings at FNB Field.

Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. stole the show on Friday night, as he tallied his fourth career-three hit game at Double-A and first of the season, scoring the game's tying run in the eighth before driving in the winning run in the tenth.

Bradfield was a catalyst all night long for Chesapeake (21-20). He helped kickstart the game's scoring in the top of the third inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Bradfield dropped down a bunt single. Two pitches later, Jeremiah Jackson would single to extend the frame. Both Bradfield and Jackson would come home to score on a two-run double to right field by Creed Willems. Those would be the only Baysox runs tallied against Senators' starter Riley Cornelio, who went six innings on Friday.

The early 2-0 Chesapeake lead was short lived, as Harrisburg (19-23) would score a run each in the third and fourth innings against Baysox right-handed starter Ryan Long, who completed four and two-thirds innings. The Senators eventually took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, on a solo home run by Jared McKenzie off Yaqui Rivera, breaking up a stretch of 14-consecutive innings from the Chesapeake bullpen without allowing a run.

In the top of the eighth, the Baysox responded. Bradfield led off the frame with an infield single and quickly stole second. He took off for third base on a pitch that was bounced to the right side of the infield by Jackson, with Senators second baseman Viandel Pena fielding the ball and tossing it to first, Bradfield never stopped running and attempted to score on the play, sliding in feet first to the plate ahead of the tag to tie the game at three.

The head's up baserunning from Bradfield was enough to force extra innings. Bradfield led off the top of the tenth against Harrisburg's Junior Santos (L, 1-2) and doubled down the line to plate the runner at second, Luis Valdez, giving the Baysox a 4-3 edge.

Friday night was just Bradfield's third game back off the injured list for Chesapeake, after missing 32 games for the Baysox in the opening month and a half of the season.

The slender lead was enough, as right-hander Keagan Gillies (W, 3-1) kept Harrisburg off the board in the bottom half of the frame as a part of two scoreless frames on the night - lowering his season ERA to 0.90.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Senators with a doubleheader on Saturday. Game one is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, with game two, a makeup of Thursday's postponed contest, set to shortly follow. Both games will be seven inning contests. Right-hander Levi Wells (0-2, 3.62 ERA) is set to take the ball in game one for the Baysox, opposite Hyun-il Choi (2-1, 3.72 ERA) for the Senators.

