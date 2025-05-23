Pelfrey Sets New Squirrels Wins Record in 6-1 Victory

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-1, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium to give Dennis Pelfrey his 217th win, setting a new record for managerial wins in franchise history.

The Flying Squirrels (13-29) dropped the completion of Wednesday's rain-suspended game before winning Friday's regularly scheduled game against the Rumble Ponies (24-17).

Pelfrey, who has been the Flying Squirrels' manager since 2022, is the only manager in franchise history to lead the team to multiple postseason appearances. He passed the previous wins record held by Dave Machemer.

Game 1 (Completion of Wednesday's rain-suspended game)

Win: Hunter Parsons (2-0)

Loss: Tyler Myrick (0-2)

Save: --

TOG: 2:28

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies rallied with three runs in the ninth to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 5-4, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium in the completion of Wednesday's rain suspended game.

Joe Whitman started on Wednesday for the Flying Squirrels and set a career high with 11 strikeouts over five innings, allowing two unearned runs in the first inning.

The Rumble Ponies took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. After an error to start the inning, Alex Ramirez hit a two-out, two-run single.

The Flying Squirrels tied the score, 2-2, in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Thomas Gavello drove a two-run double to even the score.

Play was halted and eventually suspended prior to the top of the sixth inning and resumed on Friday night.

In the top of the sixth inning, Gavello gave Richmond the lead with an RBI single. A sacrifice fly by Aeverson Arteaga extended the lead to 4-2.

In the ninth, Wyatt Young closed the score to 4-3 with an RBI single and D'Andre Smith won the game with a walk-off, two-run single against Tyler Myrick (Loss, 0-2).

Binghamton relievers Dylan Ross, Douglas Orellana and Hunter Parsons (Win, 2-0) combined to hold Richmond scoreless over the final three innings.

Game 2

Win: Dylan Cumming (1-2)

Loss: Jonah Tong (2-3)

Save: --

TOG: 2:39

Attendance: 1,214

The Richmond Flying Squirrels knocked 12 hits and rolled to a 6-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Friday night's second game at Mirabito Stadium.

Sabin Ceballos opened the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning against Binghamton starter Jonah Tong (Loss, 2-3), who was making his first start since winning his second consecutive Eastern League Pitcher of the Week award.

The Rumble Ponies closed the score to 2-1 in the fifth with an RBI double by Nick Lorusso.

In the top of the sixth, Aeverson Arteaga and Diego Velasquez hit back-to-back RBI singles to stretch the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-1.

Thomas Gavello hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth to push the lead to 5-1. He had three hits in the game and is batting .440 (11-for-25) on a seven-game hitting streak since joining the team.

Later in the eighth, Bryce Eldridge drove an RBI single to cap the scoring for the night.

John Michael Bertrand started for Richmond and threw four scoreless innings. Dylan Cumming (Win, 1-2) allowed a run in the fifth before throwing a scoreless sixth. Michael Stryffeler, Raymond Burgos and Braxton Roxby each threw a scoreless frame to close the game.

The Flying Squirrels continue the six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-5, 9.35) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Next week, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.