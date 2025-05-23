Fightin Phils Blanked Friday Night in Portland

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - The Reading Fightin Phils (15-26) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (23-17) 6-0 after a strong fifth inning by the Sea Dogs in game five of the series.

Portland got themselves on the board first in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI single from Blaze Jordan off of Braeden Fausnaught (L, 2-5) that scored Mikey Romero, who had doubled during his time at bat, making it 1-0, Portland.

The Sea Dogs extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth after Mikey Romero singled and then advanced to second off a wild pitch by Braeden Fausnaught. Bases loaded once Zach Ehrhard walked and Allan Castro singled to center field and Romero scored off another wild pitch from Fausnaught. Blaze Jordan hit a three-run home run and the Sea Dogs found themselves up 5-0.

The scoring continued for the Sea Dogs with a solo home run from Max Ferguson, now making it 6-0, Portland.

The Fightin Phils were unable to respond to the scoring in the fifth done by the Sea Dogs as the score remained 6-0 for the final innings and Portland walked away with the win for game five. David Sandlin (W, 2-1) walked away with the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 1p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Luke Russo will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Connelly Early for Portland. Pregame coverage is underway at 12:45 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 27, through Sunday, June 1, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Tuesday is an Education Day, presented by Baseballtown Charites and MLB Play Ball. On Wednesday, the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, receive Hershey Park tickets. Thursday is a Tribute to Disney's Lilo and Stitch and a Tasting Festival on the Deck. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Vertex Mechanical. Saturday night is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, sponsored by Countryside, and the Fightin Phils will wear Special Toy Story jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.