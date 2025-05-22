Curve and RubberDucks Postponed for Second-Consecutive Night

AKRON, Ohio - The Altoona Curve and Akron RubberDucks were rained out for the second day in-a-row on Thursday night at Canal Park. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Sunday, May 25 with game one beginning at 4:05 p.m. The night will consist of two seven inning games.

The Curve and RubberDucks will now play five games in three days to finish the week. A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday night, with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. Saturday's regularly scheduled first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Altoona is 20-20 on the season and dropped the series opener to Akron on Tuesday morning 3-1. The Curve are 5-8 against the RubberDucks this season.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, with their doubleheader on Friday night beginning at 5:05 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for the Curve in game one against RHP Tommy Mace for Akron. Altoona sends RHP Garrett McMillan to the mound for game two against RHP Carter Spivey.

