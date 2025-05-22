Senators and Chesapeake Baysox Postponed Thursday

Harrisburg, PA - The Senators Thursday evening game against Chesapeake has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Saturday, May 24 beginning with game one at 4:30 p.m. An approximately 30-minute break will take place between the doubleheader games. The gates open Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Anyone holding tickets for the Thursday evening game can exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season based upon availability. Tickets for Saturday, May 24 are good for both games of the doubleheader. The games Saturday night include Fireworks after game two.

