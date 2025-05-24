May 24, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIRST SHUTOUT WIN OF THE SEASON The Sea Dogs won 6-0 over the Reading Fightin Phils last night. Leading the Fightin Phils 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs' offense came to life in a big way. With one out, Mikey Romero singled and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Zach Ehrhard drew a walk and then a single by Allan Castro loaded the bases. Another wild pitch in the next at-bat allowed Romero to score which gave the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. With runners on second and third, Blaze Jordan launched a three-run home run that made the score 5-0. A batter later Max Ferguson cranked a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs a 6-0 advantage.

OUTSTANDING PITCHING In their first shutout win of the season, Portland's pitching staff of Isaac Coffey, David Sandlin, and Jonathan Brand combined for 12 strikeouts while only surrendering six hits. Coffey pitched 3.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Sandlin earned the winning decision in 5.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Brand closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. He still has only allowed one earned run all season.

BLAZE IS STILL STREAKING With another multi-hit game last night, Blaze Jordan extended his on base streak to 10 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .424 (14-for-33) with six runs, three HR, 11 RBI and two stolen bases. He owns a .472 OBP and 1.169 OPS during his last 10 games.

SEA DOGS ARE QUICK TO STRIKE The Sea Dogs have scored first in each game of the series so far this week. Yesterday, Blaze Jordan drove home Mikey Romero with an RBI single in the first inning. Portland is 13-9 in games when they score first and 8-6 at home.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are closing in on the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are just 0.5 game out of first place. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.0 games behind Portland. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place of the division, 9.0 games behind Binghamton. In the Southwest Division, the Erie SeaWolves are in first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 24, 1997 -- The Sea Dogs set franchise records that still stand with seven home runs, 19 runs scored, and a 14-run margin of victory in a 19-5 rout of New Britain. Alex Gonzalez set franchise records with three home runs and six RBI. It would be five years before another Portland player hit three homers in a game and six years before a Sea Dog six-RBI performance.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will take the mound this afternoon for Portland. In his last start on May 18th at Somerset, he tossed 5.1 shutout innings allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out eight. Eight strikeouts is his season-high. Early has faced the Fightin Phils once this season. On April 6th he pitched 3.2 innings allowing one unearned run and did not give up a hit. He issued two walks while striking out seven.







