Doubleheader Sweep over New Hampshire Extends Season-Best Win Streak to Five on Saturday

May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Somerset Patriots swept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in their doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Saturday. Somerset won the first game 7-1 and the second game 5-0.

Somerset has a winning percentage above .500 for the first time this season, after winnings eight of their last nine games. The sweep marks a season-long five-game win streak for the Patriots. The wins marked Somerset's second doubleheader sweep of the season (4/12 vs. REA). Somerset improves to 5-1 in doubleheader games this season. The Patriots led in every inning of the doubleheader.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K) made his second start of the season in game one and did not factor into the decision.

Across two starts with Somerset this season, Vrieling has thrown 7.1 IP and has allowed 5 H and 0 R with 5 BB and 1 K.

RHP Danny Watson (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) earned the win in game one in his 14th appearance of the season, tying him with Harrison Cohen for the most outings by a Patriots pitcher this season.

Watson has pitched five consecutive scoreless outings over which he has thrown 5.0 IP and has allowed 1 H with 2 BB and 3 K.

RHP Baron Stuart (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K) pitched his second straight scoreless outing in his sixth start and seventh appearance of the season and did not factor into the decision in game two.

LHP Will Brian (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up his second win of the season in his seventh outing with Somerset in game two.

Across 11 outings this season, Brian has thrown 20.0 IP, posting a 0.90 ERA with 4 BB and 29 K. Brian's first four appearances came with High-A Hudson Valley.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-7, 3 RBI, 3 K) picked up his third straight multi-RBI contest in game one, driving in three runs on two singles.

Coming out of game one, Hardman had pieced together four straight multi-hit games over which he was 9-for-17 with 8 RBI, 4 R, 1 HR and 2 2B.

C/DH Antonio Gomez (1-for-6, 3 RBI, BB) collected his second straight multi-RBI game in game one, scoring two on an RBI single in the first inning.

SS/3B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-5, 2 R, 3 BB) reached base safely in both games, extending his on-base streak to 13 games which is the fourth longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.

Lombard Jr. reached base safely for the 15th time in his first 16 Double-A games. He worked his Yankee minor league-leading 37th walk of the season. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .447 OBP, ranks ninth in BA (.278), and eighth in H (37).

C Rafael Flores (1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K) blasted his Eastern League leading 10th home run of the season in game two, a two-run shot in the first inning.

Along with his 10 HR, Flores leads the EL in XBH (21), TB (92) and H (51). Flores ranks second in RBI (33), third in SLG (.544), and eighth in AVG (.302) and the end of the doubleheader. Flores' 10 home runs are the most of any Yankees minor leaguer following the game.

CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K) crushed his second home run of the season in game two, a two-run blast in the fourth inning.

2B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, RBI, K) drove in a run on an RBI single in game two. Jasso recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season, the most of any Patriot this season.

