Peterson Powers RubberDucks to Second-Consecutive Shutout Win over Altoona

May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, Ohio - For the second game in a row, Altoona was shutout by the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night at Canal Park, falling by a final of 10-0.

Austin Peterson was dominant for Akron, spinning seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits with four strikeouts. He retired the last 13 batters he faced and 19 of the last 20. The Curve got two singles in the first inning from Mitch Jebb and Jack Brannigan before Mike Jarvis tripled in the third.

Akron started their scoring in the fourth inning with two runs off Curve starter Wilber Dotel. After two quick outs, Dotel walked Guy Lipscomb on four pitches before Jake Fox doubled him home. Alex Mooney then singled to score Fox. Dotel allowed two runs on four hits in four innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Sean Sullivan tossed two scoreless innings before Justin Meis allowed one run in the seventh inning. Meis struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before the Curve summoned Fineas Del Bonta-Smith into the game in search of the final out of the inning.

Del Bonta-Smith would allow a solo home run to Joe Lampe before giving up four walks and two singles. All seven batters he faced in the inning would score. Hudson Head was then brought in to pitch for the second time this season, walking home a run before allowing a two-run double. He then got a groundout the end the frame.

It was the sixth shutout defeat for Altoona this season and the largest shutout loss for Altoona since the Curve dropped a 10-0 affair to the Somerset Patriots on July 22, 2021. The loss extends the Curve's longest losing streak of the season to five games.

Altoona finishes their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Sunday evening with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve in game one against LHP Rodney Boone for Akron. RHP Jarod Bayless will start game two for the Curve against RHP Trenton Denholm.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.