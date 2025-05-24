Baysox Split Saturday Doubleheader with Senators

HARRISBURG, PA-The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, split a doubleheader with the Harrisburg Senators - Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Saturday at FNB Field. Chesapeake won game one of the day 3-1, before falling 7-1 in game two.

The Baysox (22-21) jumped out to an early lead in the first game of the day. As a Silas Ardoin first inning single plated Jeremiah Jackson, who had doubled earlier in the frame.

Harrisburg (20-24) would tie the game in the second on an RBI single by Maxwell Romero Jr. That was the only run allowed by Chesapeake starter Levi Wells in game one. Wells completed four frames and struck out six batters on Saturday.

The tie held until the top of the sixth. Ardoin walked to lead off the frame and was lifted for pinch runner Doug Hodo. Later in the frame, with Hodo at second, a double off the bat of Frederick Bencosme plated the Baysox go-ahead run off Senators right-hander Ivan Armstrong (L, 1-3). Bencosme later came around to score in that inning on a Harrisburg error.

The Baysox bullpen held steady in game one, with two scoreless frames from right-hander Nate Webb (W, 1-0) following Wells. Right-hander Gerald Ogando got the ball for the Baysox in the seventh. Despite walking a pair of batters, Ogando (S, 3) generated a double play ball to see Chesapeake across the line in game one.

Quick offense was also a theme for the Baysox in game two on Saturday. This time, Creed Willems singled home a run in the first, after Hodo was hit by a pitch to lead off the contest.

From there, however, it was all Senators. Harrisburg took the lead on a pair of runs in both the second and third innings, against Chesapeake's right-handed starter Nestor German. Despite matching a season-best with seven strikeouts in his second Double-A start, German (L, 1-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits on Saturday. He went five plus innings, with a pair of walks scoring as inherited runners against the Baysox bullpen in a three-run bottom of the sixth that helped seal the game for the Senators. The Chesapeake defense committed three errors in Saturday's game two loss.

The Baysox would tally just the one run in five frames against Senators left-handed starter Dustin Saenz (W, 3-4). The game two defeat on Saturday did snap Chesapeake's five-game winning streak. The win in game one, however, did clinch a fourth road series victory of the season for the Baysox.

Chesapeake will look to take five of six this week when they conclude their series with the Senators Sunday night. Right-hander Braxton Bragg (2-1 1.21 ERA) is the projected Baysox starter, set to oppose Senators right-hander Kyle Luckham (3-2, 2.44 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

