Sea Dogs Win Third Straight over Fightin Phils 4-1

May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-17) win their third straight game over the Reading Fightin Phils (15-27) 4-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 6,868 fans on Saturday afternoon at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now tied for first place with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Sea Dogs LHP Connelly Early struck out nine batters which tied his season high in strikeouts for the fourth time this season. Blaze Jordan now boasts an 11 game on-base streak going 1-3 with a double and a run scored.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the first. After a walk was surrendered to Zach Ehrhard, Max Ferguson singled to put a runner in scoring position. Then Blaze Jordan reached on a walk to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat Tyler Miller grounded out but brought home Ehrhard to make the score 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth the Sea Dogs struck again courtesy of the Ehrhard brothers. Drew Ehrhard lined a single and then advanced to second on a walk from Marvin Alcantara. After a groundout moved Ehrhard to third and retired Alcantara at second, Z. Ehrhard notched an RBI single which allowed his brother to score and the game 2-0.

The Sea Dogs put up a couple more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Following a double from Jordan, Mark Kolozsvary (1) hit a two-run home run to give Portland a 4-0 lead.

Reading tallied one run in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Robert Moore notched a double and then scored on an RBI single from Aidan Miller to trim the lead to 4-1.

LHP Connelly Early (4-0, 1.55 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out nine batters. RHP Luke Russo (0-1, 5.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing five runs (all earned) while walking one and fanning three batters.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Sunday, May 25th at 1pm at Delta Dental Park. Portland's starter is TBD while Reading will send RHP Jean Cabrera (1-2, 6.75 ERA) to the bump.







