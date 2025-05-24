Miller Extends Hit Streak to 10 Games as Reading Falls to Portland

May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Portland, ME) - The Reading Fightin Phils (15-27) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (24-17) 4-1 during Saturday's game in Delta Dental Park.

The Portland Sea Dogs took the early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Zach Ehrhard walked, Max Ferguson singled and Blaze Jordan followed with a walk, loading the bases. Tyler Miller grounded into a force out and Ehrhard was able to score, making it 1-0, Portland.

Aidan Miller walked in the top of the second inning, extending his record to a consecutive 10 games on base. Reading then had the opportunity to tie it up or take the lead as the bases loaded, but were unable to capitalize and left three runners on base.

Portland extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single from Zach Ehrhard that scored Drew Ehrhard, who singled during his time at bat. The scoring continued for Portland as they entered the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run from Mark Kolozsvary off Jack Dallas and the score now read 4-0, Sea Dogs.

The Fightin Phils were able to get on the board thanks to an RBI single from Aidan Miller that scored Robert Moore, who had doubled just before. Miller extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the hit. The late score was not enough as the Sea Dogs won the sixth game of the series.

Luke Russo (L, 0-1) still had a solid day on the mound, despite the loss, in only his second start for the Fightin Phils with only two runs on three hits and three strikeouts over five innings. Connelly Early (4-0) earned the win for the day.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Hayden Mullins for Portland. Pregame coverage is underway at 12:45 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 27, through Sunday, June 1, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Tuesday is an Education Day, presented by Baseballtown Charites and MLB Play Ball. On Wednesday, the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, receive Hershey Park tickets. Thursday is a Tribute to Disney's Lilo and Stitch and a Tasting Festival on the Deck. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Vertex Mechanical. Saturday night is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, sponsored by Countryside, and the Fightin Phils will wear Special Toy Story jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

