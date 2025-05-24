Jose Torres his Seventh Home Run in Goats Setback

Erie, PA- Yard Goats slugger Jose Torres blasted his seventh home run, a two-run shot to give the Yard Goats a first inning lead, however, the SeaWolves came back to defeat Hartford 5-3 on Saturday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats have lost a season-high seven straight games and fell under .500 for the first time this season (21-22). Chris Meyers hit a homer and drove in three runs for Erie, who became the first team in the Eastern League to win 30 games. Yard Goats starter Gabriel Hughes pitched five innings and was reached for three runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He retired the side in order twice. Juan Guerrero and Jose Cordova each had multiple hit games for the Yard Goats who conclude the six-game road trip tomorrow.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning off Erie starter Jaden Hamm. Cole Carrigg led off the contest with a single and Jose Torres followed with a two-run homer over the right field fence, giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

The SeaWolves tied the game in the second inning, as Chris Meyers hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot off Hartford starter Gabriel Hughes to make it 2-2.

Gabriel Hughes, the Rockies Organizational Pitcher of the Month in April, only allowed two hits over the first three innings, the homer to Meyers and an infield single. He retired four of the first six batters and six consecutive batters from the second through fourth innings. He sat down the side in order twice.

Erie took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on Meyers' RBI single, scoring Carlos Mendoza who reached on a walk. Neither team scored in the fifth through seventh innings but the Yard Goats tied the game in eighth. Benny Montgomery led off with a walk, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Dyan Jorge to make it 3-3.

The SeaWolves broke the tie with two runs in the eighth inning off reliever Victory Juarez. Max Anderson singled, to extend his hit-streak to 16 games, and he scored on a double by Justice Bigbee, giving Erie a 4-3 lead. Carlos Mendoza's run scoring single brought in Bigbie to make it a 5-3 game. The Yard Goats threatened in the ninth inning with runners at first and second with one out but RJ Petite retired the final two hitters to earn the save.

The Yard Goats wrap up their six-game road trip on Sunday afternoon (1:35 PM) at UMPC Park. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Carlos Pena will pitch for the SeaWolves. The broadcast will be available on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:10 PM.







