Squirrels Walked off for Third Time this Week

May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels did not pick up their first baserunner until the eighth and were four outs shy of being no-hit before taking the lead and then losing it in a 3-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (13-30) were handed their third walk-off loss in this week's series against the Rumble Ponies (25-17).

The Rumble Ponies took a perfect-game bid into the eighth inning before Drew Ellis and Cal Mitchell worked back-to-back walks against reliver Anthony Nunez. After a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout, Sabin Ceballos hit a two-out, two-run double to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead and break up the no-hit bid.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Garcia (Loss, 2-2) allowed a double and a walk to put two runners on base. After a double steal, Garcia struck out Kevin Parada for the second out. Wyatt Young followed with a double that scored two runs, ending the game.

Binghamton starter Zach Thornton threw 6.1 perfect innings and struck out six batters. Nunez recorded the final two outs of the seventh before allowing two runs in the eighth.

Alex Carrillo (Win, 2-1) worked around two hits to hold Richmond scoreless in the top of the ninth.

Binghamton took an early lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, JT Schwartz reached on a walk and scored on a double by William Lugo to take a 1-0 lead against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes.

Mercedes set a season high with six strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits in his five innings.

Cameron Cotter threw 1.1 scoreless relief innings for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-2, 3.67) will start Game 1 for Richmond and left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-2, 2.40) will start the second game. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for noon at Mirabito Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-2, 3.67) will start Game 1 for Richmond and left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-2, 2.40) will start the second game. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for noon at Mirabito Stadium.







